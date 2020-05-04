Knit’n’Crochet’n’Level 3

Want to knit n' crochet, but missing the library? We have knitting eBooks and crochet eBooks, or you can try our knitting eMagazines and crochet eMagazines from RBdigital.

We wanted to share with you what we have been getting up to at home, while we await our libraries reopening and until we can restart our Knit'n'Yarn groups, so enjoy our pics.

Crocheting a beanie

I got this email from a library colleague:

I taught myself to crochet during level 4 and made a hat with some old yarn I had lying around. I used this "universal" pattern, which is pretty flexible in that it doesn't matter too much what size yarn/hook you have, you just keep going until it’s the right size.

It was tricky to get started, because first I had to learn

1) how to make a basic cast on and crochet

2) then how to do a double crochet

3) how to make a magic circle

but once I got through all that (about one afternoon of Google and frustration) I made the hat in a few hours! It was good fun, but now I am out of yarn and considering unwinding old sweaters…”

HEARTHOOKHOME.COM How to Size Crochet Beanies + Master Beanie Pattern





Mittens

My Tūranga library colleague says "These mittens (mostly) were made during lockdown". Pattern from Harry Potter Knitting Magic.

Octopi

Another Tūranga colleague has been making these cute happy octopus critters during lockdown to away to friends.

Fabric Buckets

A Lyttelton library colleague says: "I haven’t been knitting, but I have been making fabric “buckets” to store my fabric stash and general sewing junk. My sewing room/home office is looking really good now. I got the idea from this book Sewing Happiness, though I ended up adapting slightly (as you do when you craft). I’m particularly pleased with these smaller ones."





Crochet blanket

A Linwood librarian says: "I've been slowly finishing this blanket I started in August last year. I used a pattern from Homespun Jun/Jul 2019. It's been a bit of a slow burn because summer is too hot to be crocheting a huge blanket!"

Socks

I have heard from Halswell librarian is being very busy during lockdown: I've been knitting some socks for me. It's using West Yorkshire Spinners sock yarn in Christmas Robin and the "Socks on a plane" pattern. I'm also knitting a baby blanket to the "Coming Home" pattern.





Shawl

An Upper Riccarton librarian has been very busy making her first shawl. She started on day 3, also visible are some embroidered Xmas ornaments and bed socks she's working on. She says:"I have even dusted out my drop spindle and been making some yarn." WOW that's inspirational.

Here is a beautiful crochet shawl and crochet lace by a very talented and creative Auahatanga librarian.