Learning music with Lynda

Have you discovered our Lynda? I have.

I'm struggling with music notation and learning to read music... I should have paid attention when I tried to learn at 11, because now when I'm trying to learn at 55, it's quite painful.

It just isn't straight forward, there are weird rules and exceptions, and it's more mathematical than I thought it would be. Add to that, I'm looking at it from a jazz perspective and my brain not only hurts but feels numb.

I've got books, and I'm in a class, but I recently thought, "hey there's that Lynda woman in our Christchurch City Libraries eResources who offers videos to learn about just about anything... I wonder what she has to offer me?"

So I got my library card and my PIN ready to go: it's one of our resources you do have to be a library member to use. I logged into Lynda, after finding it in the eResources section of our website.

Next, the search for 'music', which yielded a plethora of results from Intro to songwriting, Insider's guide to today's music biz, and Finding music using apple apps, and there amongst them was Music Theory.

I settled on learning musical notation and worked my way through a series of videos that I could stop, back up, repeat until some of what I was reading and practising was sinking in. There was also music theory for songwriters, improvisation and theory, and one I'm obviously not quite up to, Music Theory for Fun!

In the process, I learnt that you can adjust the skill level to suit you, as well as choose from specific authors and teachers, the length of course you want and a wealth of other limiters to make the learning truly suited to you.

But wait, you say I'm not interested in music theory.. stick with me here, because there are so many other things to learn, such as:

Become a Photographer

Publish an eBook

Become a Web Designer

Become a Motion Graphics Artist

Be a Small Business Owner

Be a Six Sigma Black Belt

So, check out our Lynda and expand your horizons... I'll keep on with my key signatures and triads (not of the Chinese gang variety!)