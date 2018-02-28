Learning with Lynda

Have you been thinking about changing careers or retraining, but not sure if you want to take the plunge? How about checking out Lynda.com, an online video tutorial website available at Christchurch City Libraries?

With more than 6,300 courses and 267,000 video tutorials, Lynda has something for everyone. The website is easy to use – all you need is a library card and PIN and the courses are free! There is a huge range available, all designed and taught by recognised industry experts. Courses indicate their audience level – for beginners or advanced – so you are able to immediately tell if it is the right course for you.

Each course is broken up into small tutorials so you can learn at your own pace. So check out your learning options with Lynda.com, free with your Christchurch City Libraries Library membership.

Check out some of these options available right now!

Web Designer

Songwriter

Design a Comic Book

App Developer

Microsoft Office

IT Security Specialist

Social Media Marketer

Photographer

Video Editor

Project Manager

Master 2D Animation

Find out more about Lynda.com

