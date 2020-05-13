Listen Now! – No wait for eAudiobooks on BorrowBox

We have teamed up with Borrowbox to bring you a great collection of eAudiobooks that you can listen to straight away no holds or waitlists. We have something for everyone, for the kids we have:

There are some great fiction titles including Transcription by Kate Atkinson and Freeing Grace by Charity Norman.

For fans of thrillers, we have Persuader by Lee Child and Macbeth by Jo Nesbo.

If you would like to escape to the world of fantasy, try Circe by Madeline Miller, or The Power by Naomi Alderman.

If you are more into chick lit there is My Not So Perfect Life by Sophie Kinsella.

Lastly we have a non-fiction title from Matt Haig Reasons to Stay Alive.

Check out the full list below and Listen now on Borrowbox

BorrowBox eAudiobooks available now! No holds or waitlists.





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1034305037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Persuader<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/936484037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Northern Lights<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/981123037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">My Not So Perfect Life<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1017416037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Macbeth<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1049483037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Transcription<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/909301037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Knife of Never Letting Go<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1122724037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Children of Blood and Bone<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1001404037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Freeing Grace<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1148453037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Circe<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1135439037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Power<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1146253037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Reasons to Stay Alive<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1146252037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Ruins of Gorlan<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

