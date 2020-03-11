Local and Family History events – March to May 2020

Here are some of the local and family history events happening at your libraries:

How to find a burial site - Monday 16 March 2pm to 3pm at Tūranga

Interested in family history? Join us to explore the key resources available to help locate your ancestor's final resting spot. These include the Christchurch City Council Cemeteries database, historical newspapers, cemetery maps, tombstone transcripts and more!

DNA Discovery 2020 - Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 March at Tūranga



Blaine T. Bettinger and Angie Bush are leading educators in understanding DNA results as part of Family History research. Blaine and Angie touring New Zealand, presenting at Tūranga with eight lectures over two days, with plenty of time for questions and answers.

Oral history workshops - Day One: Saturday 28 March 8.45am to 4.30pm, Day Two: Saturday 2 May 8.45am to 4.30pm

In collaboration with the Alexander Turnbull Library, and as part of their Centenary Celebrations, Tūranga is pleased to offer Oral History Workshops. The workshops are part of the Alexander Turnbull Library's Outreach Services and are aimed at people considering using oral history in their work, community or personal projects. The Christchurch workshops will be run by Helen Frizzell, Oral Historian, and Lynette Shum, Oral History Advisor. Their training is based on the principles enshrined in the National Oral History Association of NZopens a new window. NOHANZ's Code of Ethical and Technical Practice, and international archival standards. All equipment is provided and there will be plenty of hands-on practice!

Oral history talk - Sunday 29 March 2pm to 3.30pm at Tūranga

Join us for a public talk by Lynette Shum, Oral History Advisor for Alexander Turnbull Library. The Alexander Turnbull Library has some extraordinary collections that relate to Christchurch. Lynette will highlight excerpts from oral histories, including interviews by and about local artists such as Leo Bensemann, Douglas Lilburn and Ngaio Marsh. She will discuss her work and other local highlights of the Oral History and Sound collection. Free entry, but spaces are limited. Call 941-7923 to book your place.

Family Search Tuesday 21 April 2pm to 3pm at Tūranga

Interested in researching family history from the comfort of your own home? Come along to this free session on Family Search, a free website that can be accessed from anywhere. In this hour you will learn how to find digitised passenger lists from the UK to New Zealand, New Zealand probates and wills, and more! We will also show you how to use Family Search to build your own family tree.

White Gloves event Saturday 23 May 1pm to 4pm at Tūranga

Pull on some white gloves and spend an afternoon in the Archives of Christchurch City Libraries. Our Archives specialists will show you some of the gems in this rich collection of primary sources about the history of our city. You will also have a chance to get advice about how to care for your own archives. This is a free event, all you need to bring is your curiosity!

