After months of waiting, I finally got to go to the hairdressers and was slightly disappointed that there were no magazines to read. How was I going to find out about the latest celebrity feud or what is the latest trend in kitchen taps?!

Lucky for me I am an e-nerd and I have the RBdigital app on my phone With the free wifi (thanks to my hairdresser), I had access to hundreds of great magazines. Check out these titles you can read while you wait.