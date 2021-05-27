Matariki Short Story Competition for Teens

Have you checked out one of newest apps Lingogo? Lingogo is Aotearoa’s library app for dual-language Māori & Pacific stories with audio.

To celebrate Matariki, Lingogo are running a short story competition for rangatahi aged 13-18years old. All you need to do is write a story about Matariki in Te Reo Māori or English and submit it on to Lingogo before the 30 June 2021. The winning story will get published to the Lingogo App and the writer will get a $500 prezzy card.

To enter go to lingogoapp.com/matariki read the terms and conditions and submit your story. You could be flying into the Māori new year as a published author with an extra $500 in ya pocket!

Here's all the info from Lingogo about entering -

Stories must be:

about Matariki. Interpret that any way you want. Lingogo will accept fiction or non fiction, contemporary or traditional, and all genres.

between 50-400 words submitted as a word doc or pdf.

an original, unpublished piece of work by you.

written in English or te reo Māori.

Submitted by 30 June, 2021.

Who can enter:

NZ citizens aged 13-18 years with parental approval.

The judging process:

The winning story will be the one that makes us think, feel, laugh, cry, remember, grow, or learn the most. (it’s much more about sucking us into a gripping story than it is about giving us perfectly edited writing).

The winner will be announced on 5 July, 2021 across Lingogo socials.

What happens if you win:

You’ll get a prezzy card with $500 loaded up.

We’ll work with you to add illustrations, translations (if needed), and voiceover to your story and publish it on the Lingogo App for all our readers and Matariki lovers to enjoy.

What happens if you don’t win: