Ministry of Works switchboard: Picturing Canterbury

Ministry of Works switchboard. Christchurch Star Archive. In copyright. CCL-StarP-04806A.

Barbara Pauling (left), Beverley Berrichi and Carole Peacocks at the switchboard in the Ministry of Works shortly before participating in a two hour stopwork meeting. 7 June 1979. 

Do you have any photographs relating to the former Ministry of Works in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

