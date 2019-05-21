National Simultaneous Storytime – Wednesday 22 May 2019 1pm

Do you want to take part in National Simultaneous Storytime with over 1 million other New Zealanders and Australians? It is on tomorrow at 1pm (NZST) - that's 11am AEST - Australian Standard Eastern Time.

All you need to do is go to Story Box Library (log in with your library card and pin) and watch this great story read by the author Matt Cosgrove and Jimmy Rees. Check out the Alpacas with Maracas on Story Box Library.

I’ll be #reading to real #alpacas again this Wednesday 22nd May 11am at the @statelibrarynsw for National Simultaneous Storytime! #NSS2019 Come join the fun + get a free signed copy of Alpacas With Maracas! Reserve a spot... https://t.co/y7Qq1OoYuj pic.twitter.com/nrMVSwagOe — Matt Cosgrove Books (@MrMattCosgrove) May 19, 2019

Alpacas With Maracas



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1018781037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Alpacas With Maracas<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>