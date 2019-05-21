National Simultaneous Storytime – Wednesday 22 May 2019 1pm

Do you want to take part in National Simultaneous Storytime with over 1 million other New Zealanders and Australians? It is on tomorrow at 1pm (NZST) - that's 11am AEST - Australian Standard Eastern Time.

All you need to do is go to Story Box Library (log in with your library card and pin) and watch this great story read by the author Matt Cosgrove and Jimmy Rees. Check out the Alpacas with Maracas on Story Box Library.

Alpacas With Maracas

