National Simultaneous Storytime, Wednesday 27 May 2020



Take part in a storytime with the same story at the same time, and be one of the million kids reading. Emma Watkins from the Wiggles reads Whitney and Britney Chicken Divas by Lucinda Gifford. Embrace your inner diva and bring out the bling, feather boas and glitter so you can dance and sing on Wednesday 27 May at 11am.

Whitney and Britney



Whitney and Britney are two gorgeous chooks, Fluffy and silky with stunning good looks. Dora is perplexed about where her chooks go each night. Little does she know, they are Whitney and Britney, Chicken Divas!

There are some fun activities to do like make your own microphone or make Whitney and Britney egg cosies.

Check out Story Box Library and watch Emma read this great story about singing chickens.