Volunteering is a rewarding way to make a difference in your community. Here is some information from Volunteering New Zealand on National Volunteer Week 2018.

This year’s theme is:

Volunteers - The Heart of the Community

National Volunteer Week (NVW) 2018 will be held from 17 to 23 June. It celebrates the 1.2 million New Zealanders who volunteer their time and skills to our communities every year.

Volunteering New Zealand

Local voluntary organisations

Volunteering Canterbury Supports and promotes the work of volunteers and voluntary organisations. Search volunteering opportunities and register online. Student Volunteer Army SVA was set up following the quakes of 2010 and 2011. Its focus is on encouraging young people to volunteer. Gap Filler Gap Filler creates activities in the vacant sites of our city and welcomes volunteers. Places to volunteer Search the libraries’ CINCH database for information about volunteering and voluntary organisations.

International organisations

Red Cross

The international Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the world’s largest humanitarian movement. New Zealand Red Cross has a team of over 20,000 volunteers. Volunteer for Red Cross New Zealand.

Volunteer Service Abroad

Volunteer Service Abroad sends Kiwis to aid projects in different parts of the world. They offer long-term, short-term and youth volunteering opportunities in countries within the Pacific, Asia and Africa.

WWOOF (Willing Workers on Organic Farms)

Volunteer on organic farms with people who are looking for volunteer help. In return for volunteer help, WWOOF (Willing Workers on Organic Farms) hosts offer food, accommodation and opportunities to learn about organic lifestyles. Wwoof.org has a directory of WWOOF networks in different countries.

More information

Volunteering resources at your library.

givUS New Zealand funding information for voluntary organisations from hundreds of schemes.

giveME Search for awards, scholarships and grants for school, study, research or professional development.

International Volunteer Day is observed globally on 5 December.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.