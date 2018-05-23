NBA playoffs time

If you are an avid basketball fan you will know that it is playoffs time. I am extra excited because I am a Celtics fan (Boston Celtics), and they are playing Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern conference playoffs. Unfortunately Steve Adams' team (Oklahoma City Thunders) didn't make the Western conference playoffs this year so you can't watch the long-haired Kiwi play, but you can read his book. There are plenty of other basketball related material, from books to eAudiobooks, streaming video, eBooks and stuff for kids. Check out this list:

List created by Simone_CCL

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/828877037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Slam</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/872052037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Jammin' With Steven Adams</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/872598037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Michael Jordan</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1018596037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/618164037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The First Tip-off</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/989325037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Kobe Bryant</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/981470037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Steven Adams</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1015906037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Magic Johnson</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/982147037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Return of the King</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/866527037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Facing Michael Jordan</a>

