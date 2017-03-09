New magazine and eMagazine titles at your library

Here are some of the new magazines and eMagazines at Christchurch City Libraries:
Paleo
Each bimonthly issue of Paleo is packed with the latest research, exercise and nutrition, interviews, inspirational stories, recipes, reviews, info to raise Paleo kids and much more!
- Find Paleo magazine in our collection
- Borrow Paleo eMagazine from Zinio for Libraries
- Visit the Paleo Magazine website
25 Beautiful Homes
25 Beautiful Homes showcases the best of British interiors every month. Full of homes that intrigue, delight and inspire, the magazine showcases every interior design style, from contemporary to country and high-end to high street.
- Find 25 Beautiful Homes magazine in our collection
- Borrow 25 Beautiful Homes eMagazine from Zinio for Libraries
- Visit the 25 Beautiful Homes website
Interweave Crochet
Interweave Crochet magazine is the place to learn how to crochet or discover a new crochet technique or tip, be inspired, and shop for crochet magazines, books, videos and and patterns.
- Find Interweave Crochet magazine in our collection
- Borrow Interweave eMagazine from Zinio for Libraries
- Visit the Interweave crochet website
Minecraft World
Aimed at 7-11 year olds, Minecraft World magazine is an unofficial guide to the Minecraft™ game. Each issue is packed full of news on what's happening within the online community, tips on achieving various goals, tutorials, puzzles and plenty of expert advice.
- Find Minecraft World magazine in our collection
- Borrow Minecraft World eMagazine from Zinio for Libraries