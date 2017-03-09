New magazine and eMagazine titles at your library

Here are some of the new magazines and eMagazines at Christchurch City Libraries:

Paleo

Each bimonthly issue of Paleo is packed with the latest research, exercise and nutrition, interviews, inspirational stories, recipes, reviews, info to raise Paleo kids and much more!

25 Beautiful Homes

25 Beautiful Homes showcases the best of British interiors every month. Full of homes that intrigue, delight and inspire, the magazine showcases every interior design style, from contemporary to country and high-end to high street.

Interweave Crochet

Interweave Crochet magazine is the place to learn how to crochet or discover a new crochet technique or tip, be inspired, and shop for crochet magazines, books, videos and and patterns.

Minecraft World

Aimed at 7-11 year olds, Minecraft World magazine is an unofficial guide to the Minecraft™ game. Each issue is packed full of news on what's happening within the online community, tips on achieving various goals, tutorials, puzzles and plenty of expert advice.

