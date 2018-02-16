New year, new reads: Sci-fi, fantasy and mystery for teens

I've read so many YA books recently it's difficult to choose which ones to blog about! I've made a list of my favourite teen reads in 2017 (all but one published last year and all highly recommended), so that frees me up to talk about some YA books from the new year.

If you like... science fiction

Martians Abroad by Carrie Vaughn

Polly is happy living in a colony on Mars, hoping one day to pilot a spaceship across the galaxy -- but then her mother sends her and her twin brother to Earth to attend the prestigious Galileo Academy.

Struggling to adapt (both socially and to the increase in gravity), Polly has to deal with more than just agoraphobia on her school field trips -- something (or someone) seems to be targeting her and her group of friends. And each time, they're raising the stakes...

If you like... fantasy set in Hungary

Blood Rose Rebellion by Rosalyn Eves

Anna Arden is unusual in being born into a prestigious magical family but having no magical ability herself -- instead of casting spells, she breaks them. When she breaks her sister's debutante spell she finds herself pretty unpopular with both her family and with noble magic society in general, so Anna finds herself packed off to Hungary with her grandmother. But Hungary might not be the best place to lie low, with resentment towards the Austro-Hungarian Empire rising.

Soon Anna finds herself embroiled in a plot to overthrow the magic elite -- and her magic-breaking ability might just be the key.

The second book in the trilogy (Lost Crow Conspiracy) is due to be published next month, so now's a good time to start reading.

If you like... Sweeney Todd and demon librarians

Evil Librarian by Michelle Knudsen

A silly romp of a book reminiscent of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Cynthia is amused when her best friend Annie falls in love with the new school librarian Mr. Gabriel, but amusement turns to horror when she realises Mr. Gabriel is actually a demon hell-bent on sucking the life force out of all the students and making Annie his demon bride. Luckily he also loves musicals, so Cynthia has until the opening night of the school production of Sweeney Todd to try and save her best friend and banish her demon(s).

If this sounds like your cup of tea be sure to grab new sequel Revenge of the Evil Librarian as well!

If you like... twisty turny books that turn your head inside out

Jane, Unlimited by Kristin Cashore

This starts innocuously enough, with Jane being invited to stay at an old friend's island mansion (as you do). Once there, however, it's soon clear that there's a lot more to the island that meets the eye -- a cornucopia of mysteries await Jane's investigative eye! And she investigates them all, the book gradually revealing more and more until she finally figures out the answer to the question she's been asking all along -- what really happened to her Aunt Magnolia?

If you like Jane, Unlimited then I'd also recommend Iris and the Tiger by Leanne Hall, which also involves aunts, mysteries and a bizarre house full of secrets, but set in Spain.

