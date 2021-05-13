North Brighton House: Picturing Canterbury

North Brighton House. Entry by C. Jesson in the 2020 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. In copyright. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. CCL-PH20-DW-126581.

Bohemian house in North Brighton in the 1980s. 1986. 

Do you know more about this house? Do you have any photographs of other interesting houses in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries