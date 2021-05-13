North Brighton House: Picturing Canterbury

Bohemian house in North Brighton in the 1980s. 1986.

Do you know more about this house? Do you have any photographs of other interesting houses in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information