OverDrive Big Library Read – Cowboy Pride

OverDrive's Big Library Read, the world's largest digital book club, is back for July. This story has something for everyone - whether romance is your thing, or perhaps you like the Wild West, or even if you're a Jane Austen fan. That's right; we have a version of Jane Austen's much loved Pride and Prejudice, set in Wild West Wyoming - Cowboy Pride by Lacy Williams.

From 9 to 23 July, Christchurch City Libraries users can borrow the eBook with no wait lists or holds. Join the Big Library Read by visiting Christchurch City Libraries OverDrive or by downloading the Libby app. Big Library Read is facilitated by OverDrive, our leading platform for eBooks and eAudiobooks.

“Everyone knows a rancher in possession of a large spread needs a wife.”

First impressions count. Liza Bennett has two missions in life: keep the family’s shop afloat, and ensure her shy sister finds love. Sparks fly when she meets rancher Rob Darcy at a town dance, but when she overhears him insult her, she vows to put the man out of her mind. Rob Darcy is instantly attracted to the vivacious Liza but a lack of social graces and the promise he’s keeping ruin his chances of winning her.

Once jilted, Janie Bennett is appropriately gun-shy of falling in love again. But she doesn’t seem to be able to help herself when she meets charming Nathan Bingley. Bingley desperately wants a wife and family of his own. Can he trust that Janie returns his feelings?

When Janie is injured in a spring storm, she and Liza are sequestered on Nathan’s ranch. Hearts and emotions get tangled, but will first impressions prove true, or false?

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1025900037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Cowboy Pride</a>

