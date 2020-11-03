Page to Stage and Screen – WORD Christchurch Spring Festival 2020

Juanita Hepi hosted an intimate discussion with script writers Nathan Joe and Ghazaleh Golbakhsh in the darling new Little Andromeda Theatre. The kōrero was free-flowing and wide-ranging, covering Nathan and Ghazeleh's beginnings in their industries. They discussed the differences between playwriting (Nathan’s speciality), and screenwriting (Ghazaleh's career).

Both of these award-winning Kiwi writers are POC, and much of their discussion centred around the unique challenges they faced and their work to make the cultures more inclusive for both of their industries. They had excellent advice for any writer with an interest in scriptwriting, or just writing professionally.

WORD Christchurch