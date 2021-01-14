Pallets of Coca Cola at Southern Bottlers: Picturing Canterbury

A forklift driver unloads a pallet of Coca Cola at Southern Bottlers Limited on Chapmans road just off Port Hills Road in Hillsborough. 15 November 1979.

Do you have any photographs of Southern Bottlers Limited? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information