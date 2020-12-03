Palmer & Doak: Picturing Canterbury

Palmer & Doak. Entry by Dave Howell in the 2020 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt.CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. CCL-PH20-179.

Palmer & Doak motor garage, Northern A&P Association and Fred Truscott Saddler & Harness Makers in Rangiora. Taken on the corner of High Street and Ivory Street with the Rangiora War Memorial in the centre. 1930.

Do you have any photographs of Rangiora in the 1930s? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

