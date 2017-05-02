Pink and White by Martin Setchell – free online New Zealand music

Concert organist Martin Setchell is Organ Curator of the Christchurch Town Hall, where he regularly performed on the acclaimed Rieger pipe organ. Here on Pink and White - New Zealand Organ Music, 1944-2004 we hear works by Anthony Ritchie, David Farquhar, Douglas Lilburn, John Ritchie, Douglas Mews, Jack Body, Tecwyn Evans and Martin Setchell himself, performed on the Rieger organ.

Recorded January 27-28, 2005, Pink and White features

This album (and over 130,000 more) is available online for free from anywhere with your library card number and PIN.