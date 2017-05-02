Pink and White by Martin Setchell – free online New Zealand music

Concert organist Martin Setchell is Organ Curator of the Christchurch Town Hall, where he regularly performed on the acclaimed Rieger pipe organ. Here on Pink and White - New Zealand Organ Music, 1944-2004 we hear works by Anthony Ritchie, David Farquhar, Douglas Lilburn, John Ritchie, Douglas Mews, Jack Body, Tecwyn Evans and Martin Setchell himself, performed on the Rieger organ.
Recorded January 27-28, 2005, Pink and White features
- Pink and white by Anthony Ritchie
- From Heaven I come, with song and dance : variations on Vom Himmel hoch by David Farquhar
- Prelude and fugue in G minor : Antipodes by Douglas Lilburn
- Let the pealing organ blow by John Ritchie
- Prelude and fugue by Douglas Mews
- Tui, korimako and kokako : for organ and birdsong by Jack Body
- Gera¨uschvoll by Tecwyn Evans
- Pokarekare ana : suite by Martin Setchell
This album is available online for free from anywhere with your library card number and PIN.
