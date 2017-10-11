Podcast – Arms control in outer space

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Maria Pozza is a world expert in the topic of arms control and outer space, and shares her legal knowledge of this 'out there' human rights issue, speaking about issues such as tension between the laws of nation states and international treaties.

Part I: The importance of talking about arms control in outer space

Part II: Outer Space Treaty

Part III: What do we mean by 'arms control' (weaponisation vs militarisation); New Zealand and arms control in outer space

Part IV: Future of arms control in outer space.

Transcript - Arms control in outer space

Find out more in our collection

Streaming video

The WPA Film Library: Nuclear Weapons Banned in Space, 1967

U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy is present for the signing of a treaty banning nuclear weapons in outer space. (access with your library card & password / PIN)

Access Video: Space Junk

Horizon finds out about the threat from space junk and joins the scientists searching for ways to clean up the debris. (access with your library card & password / PIN)

Access Video: In orbit - How Satellites Rule Our World

Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock traces the history of satellites from their origins through to today's hugely complex spacecraft.

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation