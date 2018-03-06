Podcast – Art and social responsibility

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

The role of art and artists in raising awareness of social and political issues - show recorded live at Christchurch's CoCA (Centre of Contemporary Art) with artist Ruth Watson (whose exhibition Geophagy prompted the topic), art curator Jennifer Shields, socialist feminist Sionainn Byrnes and environmental activist Alice Ridley of Saikuru.

Topics covered include:

Setting the scene: The Geophagy exhibition

What is and who holds social responsibility?

Limits to the influence of art - art within the gallery or in the public sphere

Corporations and sponsoring art

How can art encourage social responsibility?

