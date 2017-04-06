Podcast – Changing face of rural New Zealand

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
This episode was recorded live at Ashburton Museum and features Tanya Robinson (Ashburton Museum), Sophie-Claire Violette (Mid Canterbury Newcomers Network), Cornelius Grobler, and Leen Braam and Mubashir Mukhtar (Ashburton District Council) discussing stories of migration to Mid Canterbury.
- ‘New Faces, New Lives’ exhibition at Ashburton Museum
- Population growth and increasing diversity in Ashburton region
- Experiences as a migrant in Ashburton
