Podcast – Changing face of rural New Zealand

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

This episode was recorded live at Ashburton Museum and features Tanya Robinson (Ashburton Museum), Sophie-Claire Violette (Mid Canterbury Newcomers Network), Cornelius Grobler, and Leen Braam and Mubashir Mukhtar (Ashburton District Council) discussing stories of migration to Mid Canterbury.

‘New Faces, New Lives’ exhibition at Ashburton Museum

Population growth and increasing diversity in Ashburton region

Experiences as a migrant in Ashburton

