Podcast – Changing face of rural New Zealand

This episode was recorded live at Ashburton Museum and features Tanya Robinson (Ashburton Museum), Sophie-Claire Violette (Mid Canterbury Newcomers Network), Cornelius Grobler, and Leen Braam and Mubashir Mukhtar (Ashburton District Council) discussing stories of migration to Mid Canterbury.

  • ‘New Faces, New Lives’ exhibition at Ashburton Museum
  • Population growth and increasing diversity in Ashburton region
  • Experiences as a migrant in Ashburton

