Podcast – Child poverty and the Budget 2017

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Co-host Sara Epperson of CPAG (Child Poverty Action Group) joins Sally Carlton to interview Paul Dalziel, Professor of Economics, Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit at Lincoln University, and Helen Leahy, CEO of Te Putahitanga, Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency for Te Wai Pounamu, on the Budget 2017 as viewed through the lens of child poverty.
- Part I: Paul Dalziel
Budget 2017 in its economic context; key elements of Budget 2017; putting Budget in layperson's terms
- Part II: Helen Leahy
Budget 2017 and its implications for whānau; family vulnerability and resilience
- Part III: Discussion
Government-civil society partnerships and the importance of holistic approaches to family wellbeing; pros and cons of statistics-based funding models; prioritising economic growth against other types of growth
Transcript - Child poverty and Budget 2017
