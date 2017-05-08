Podcast – Cyberbullying

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
George Guild (Ara Institute of Canterbury), Nikki Wheeler (Sticks 'n' Stones) and Sean Lyons (Netsafe - via phone) join Sally to discuss cyberbullying.
What is it? What are its impacts? What can be done about it? -
- Part I: What is cyberbullying?; Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015; NetSafe and its role
- Part II: Stats on cyberbullying in NZ; demographic groups most affected
- Part III: Examples of cyberbullying; cyberbullying and freedom of expression
- Part IV: How can people keep safe online?; What can people do if they are victims of cyberbullying?
Find out more in our collection
- Find titles about cyberbullying
- Find titles about Internet safety
- Find online video about cyberbullying
- Find articles about cyberbullying in New Zealand (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.