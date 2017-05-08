Podcast – Cyberbullying

George Guild (Ara Institute of Canterbury), Nikki Wheeler (Sticks 'n' Stones) and Sean Lyons (Netsafe - via phone) join Sally to discuss cyberbullying.
What is it? What are its impacts? What can be done about it? -

  • Part I: What is cyberbullying?; Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015; NetSafe and its role
  • Part II: Stats on cyberbullying in NZ; demographic groups most affected
  • Part III: Examples of cyberbullying; cyberbullying and freedom of expression
  • Part IV: How can people keep safe online?; What can people do if they are victims of cyberbullying?

Transcript - Cyberbullying

