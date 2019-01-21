Podcast – International students, wellbeing and talking on air

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

In 2017, the Ministry of Education released its International Student Wellbeing Strategy. With a focus on economic wellbeing, education, health and wellbeing, and inclusion, the Strategy intends to ensure that international students see Aotearoa New Zealand as a "safe and welcoming" study destination.

Plains FM has contributed to this vision by coordinating a radio show hosted for, by and about international students in Canterbury. In this show, Plains FM Content Coordinator Laura Gartner and intern Minaho Nakamura, and international student broadcasters Jack Liu and Sohana Poudel, discuss the linkages between the international student experience, wellbeing and talking on air.

Transcript: International Students, wellbeing and talking on the air

