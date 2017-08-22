Podcast – Making a difference

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

What motivates people to 'make a difference' - and what actually do we mean by the phrase?

Guests Billy O'Steen (University of Canterbury), Sarah Campagnolo (Volunteering Canterbury and Gap Filler), Teoti Jardine (Volunteering Canterbury and Avon-Otakaro Network) and Jason Pemberton (Student Volunteer Army and Social Enterprise World Forum) debate this fascinating - and somewhat elusive - question, drawing on their huge expertise in the volunteering sector.

Part I: Defining 'making a difference' - Is it the same as volunteering? Activism? etc.

Part II: How can we measure 'making a difference'? What are the shortfalls of relying on statistics? Ethnicity and volunteering

Part III: Demographics and volunteering; guests' key learnings; encouragement for people to being 'making a difference'

