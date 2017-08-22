Podcast – Making a difference

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
What motivates people to 'make a difference' - and what actually do we mean by the phrase?
Guests Billy O'Steen (University of Canterbury), Sarah Campagnolo (Volunteering Canterbury and Gap Filler), Teoti Jardine (Volunteering Canterbury and Avon-Otakaro Network) and Jason Pemberton (Student Volunteer Army and Social Enterprise World Forum) debate this fascinating - and somewhat elusive - question, drawing on their huge expertise in the volunteering sector.
- Part I: Defining 'making a difference' - Is it the same as volunteering? Activism? etc.
- Part II: How can we measure 'making a difference'? What are the shortfalls of relying on statistics? Ethnicity and volunteering
- Part III: Demographics and volunteering; guests' key learnings; encouragement for people to being 'making a difference'
Transcript - Making a difference
Find out more in our collection
- Find titles on Voluntarism
- Find titles on Helping Behaviour
- Find titles on Nonprofit Organisations
- Find articles about Volunteering (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.