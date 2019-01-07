Podcast – Making charity dollars count

What is the relationship between charities and funding? This episode's guests come at this question from different perspectives: Bridget Frame analyses government grant donations, and Catherine Low (Effective Altruism New Zealand) advocates for individuals to consider where they can most effectively donate.
Part I: Defining 'charity' under NZ law; number of charities in New Zealand.
Part II: How much money are we talking, here?; the imperative to collect data to be able to gauge charities' effectiveness
Part III: What kind of organisations do people tend to support, and why?; errors in judgement and suggestions to avoid them; donation 'pressure tactics'; donating in New Zealand versus donating overseas
Transcript of episode: Making charity dollars count
Mentioned in this episode:
- Effective Altruism New Zealand
- Delfi
- Give Well
- The Life You Can Save
- Animal Charity Evaluators
- Philanthropy New Zealand
- Laura and John Arnold Foundation
