Podcast – Placemaking

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
We feel more connected to places if we have interacted with them - so placemaking is all about encouraging people to get involved in the design, construction and activation of the city. Hear from international placemaking expert Ethan Kent (Project for Public Spaces), and from local voices Ryan Reynolds (Gap Filler) and Carolyn Ingles (Christchurch City Council) as they debate the social, health, ecological, financial and other benefits generated by such involvement.
Part I: Defining 'placemaking'; placemaking and indigenous practices; conditions for placemaking
Part II: Examples of placemaking in Christchurch and elsewhere; what is needed for 'successful' placemaking?
Part III: Benefits of placemaking
Part IV: Challenges to placemaking e.g. inclusiveness; ability of placemaking to engender real change
Mentioned in this podcast
- Dance-O-Mat
- Our Heritage, Our Taonga: Heritage Strategy 2019-2029
- Te Pūtahi, Christchurch centre for architecture and city-making
