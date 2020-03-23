Podcast – Revitalising Te Reo Māori

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Whakahaumanutia! Te Reo Māori is classified as an endangered language but is currently experiencing a real boom. What is being done to harness this enthusiasm? How can we work to ensure Te Reo and its associated tikanga survive? Language teachers and advocates Jeanette King (University of Canterbury), Anton Matthews (Fush) and Regan Stokes (Hagley Community College) share their insights.

Part I: Why is Te Reo in need of revitalisation?
Part II: What is being done to revitalise Te Reo?
Part III: The importance of active / formal learning for the survival of the language
Part IV: What would you like to see happen to support the continued revitalisation of Te Reo?

Transcript - Revitalising Te Reo

Find more

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

