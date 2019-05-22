Podcast – Visioning a carbon-neutral NZ

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

In May 2019, the New Zealand government introduced the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Bill as a result of submissions by over 15,000 New Zealanders and organisations. While many high greenhouse gas-emitting countries have committed to significantly reducing emissions, few have committed to becoming carbon neutral. 

What might a carbon-neutral Aotearoa look like? And how might we get there? With a wealth of academic and activist experience, guests Pubudu Senanayake (Generation Zero), Dan Price (Pole to Paris and Trump Forest) and Anita Wreford (Lincoln University) debate such questions.

Part I: What does 'carbon neutral' actually mean? What are the main elements of the Zero Carbon Bill? What do you think of it?

Part II: What large-scale changes are required to meet the carbon neutral target?; Farming and climate change responses; carbon offsets

Part III: Change at the individual level including diet and transport choices; the power of the individual to make a difference globally

Part IV: Likely impact of NZ becoming carbon neutral at individual and global levels

 

Transcript of show

Cover of Atmosphere of hope Cover of The Climate Fix Cover of The carbon crunch Cover of This changes everything Cover of Towards a warmer world Cover of Energy and climate vision for the future Cover of Climate change and the coast Cover of The politics of Climate changeWhy We Argue About Climate Change Cover of Global Warming: A Very Peculiar History : With No Added C02Cover of Confronting Climate Change: Critical Issues for New ZealandCover of 'The Challenge of Climate Change'Catalogue link for The end of iceCatalogue link for There is no planet BCatalogue link for The water will come

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries