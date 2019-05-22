Podcast – Visioning a carbon-neutral NZ

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

In May 2019, the New Zealand government introduced the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Bill as a result of submissions by over 15,000 New Zealanders and organisations. While many high greenhouse gas-emitting countries have committed to significantly reducing emissions, few have committed to becoming carbon neutral.

What might a carbon-neutral Aotearoa look like? And how might we get there? With a wealth of academic and activist experience, guests Pubudu Senanayake (Generation Zero), Dan Price (Pole to Paris and Trump Forest) and Anita Wreford (Lincoln University) debate such questions.

Part I: What does 'carbon neutral' actually mean? What are the main elements of the Zero Carbon Bill? What do you think of it?

Part II: What large-scale changes are required to meet the carbon neutral target?; Farming and climate change responses; carbon offsets

Part III: Change at the individual level including diet and transport choices; the power of the individual to make a difference globally

Part IV: Likely impact of NZ becoming carbon neutral at individual and global levels

