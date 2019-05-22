Podcast – Visioning a carbon-neutral NZ

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
In May 2019, the New Zealand government introduced the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Bill as a result of submissions by over 15,000 New Zealanders and organisations. While many high greenhouse gas-emitting countries have committed to significantly reducing emissions, few have committed to becoming carbon neutral.
What might a carbon-neutral Aotearoa look like? And how might we get there? With a wealth of academic and activist experience, guests Pubudu Senanayake (Generation Zero), Dan Price (Pole to Paris and Trump Forest) and Anita Wreford (Lincoln University) debate such questions.
Part I: What does 'carbon neutral' actually mean? What are the main elements of the Zero Carbon Bill? What do you think of it?
Part II: What large-scale changes are required to meet the carbon neutral target?; Farming and climate change responses; carbon offsets
Part III: Change at the individual level including diet and transport choices; the power of the individual to make a difference globally
Part IV: Likely impact of NZ becoming carbon neutral at individual and global levels
Find out more in our collection
- Our page about Climate Change
- Find titles about Climate change
- Watch streaming video about climate change (access with your library card & password / PIN)
- Find articles about Climate Change politics (access with your library card & password / PIN)
-
GreenFILE Research database covering all aspects of human impact to the environment. A collection of scholarly, government and general-interest titles includes content on the environmental effects and what can be done to minimise them. Includes some full text content.
Access this with your library card number and PIN, or at our libraries.
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.