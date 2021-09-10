Practice your Te Reo Māori and win $200

Have you read some of the great stories on Lingogo? These epic bilingual Māori & Pacific stories are great entertainment for fluent readers and perfect resource for language learners wanting to succeed. There's no better time than Te Wiki o te Reo Māori to practice your reo, and Lingogo is perfect - if you get stuck you can tap to see the English translation or hear the audio so you can perfect your pronunciation.

Lingogo are running a competition to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. All you need to do is go to their Instagram (@LingogoApp), and take part in the daily challenges. They'll be posting questions about one of their Lingogo stories - answer in the comments and you could win. If you need access to the Lingogo App you can use your library card. The best part is you could win a $200 Prezzy card!