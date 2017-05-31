Queen’s Birthday 2017

Queen's Birthday - Monday 5 June - is Queen Elizabeth II 's official birthday. In New Zealand we have a public holiday on the first Monday in June. Libraries will be closed on Monday 5 June.

The Queen's birthday is actually 21 April, when she turned 91. Celebrations are held in the first weeks of June, which also mark the anniversary of the Coronation sixty-four years ago on 2 June 1953.

King George II began the tradition in 1748. He was born in November and decided it was too cold to hold parades then, so he decided to celebrate an official birthday in summer, when the weather would be much better.

In Great Britain the Trooping of the Colour will be held this year on Saturday 17 June. This is a parade of the Queen's Household Troops, followed with an inspection by the Queen.

This year in New Zealand there will be several gun salutes in Wellington to mark the Coronation (2 June), the Queen's Birthday (6 June), and Prince Phillip's 96th birthday (10 June).

To mark the occasion I've selected my favourite media on the Queen: Fiona's picks : Queen Elizabeth II.There's a great mix of biography, photography and, streaming video and DVD.

Enjoy!

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.