Quick questions with Roimata Smaill – WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

What are you looking forward to doing in Ōtautahi Christchurch?

Meeting Nigel and Yuriko from LTL Logistics. They keep the copies of my book in their Rangiora warehouse and send out all our orders to bookshops, libraries and online customers. We wouldn't be able to do it without them, but we haven't met in person yet.

What do you think about libraries?

They are lovely peaceful places and libraries have been big supporters of my book

What would be your "desert island book"?

Share a surprising fact about yourself

My Mum Jeanette processes all our orders from bookshops.

What makes you JOYOUS?

Karaoke.

Roimata at WORD Christchurch

You can hear Roimata at the following session:

Te Tiriti for beginners. Sunday 31 August 10am to 11am at The Piano. Book your tickets now.

More about Roimata

Roimata Smail (Ngāti Maniapoto, Tainui, England, Scotland, Ireland) is a lawyer specialising for two decades in Te Tiriti o Waitangi.She has built a legal practice around the pursuit of equity for Māori with an approach that is forward looking, positive and pragmatic.

She represented lead claimants in the Waitangi Tribunal inquiry that led to the watershed Hauora Report and the establishment of Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority.

Other work includes acting on claims about Māori in prison, pēpi and children removed by Oranga Tamariki and the Crown response to Covid-19 as well as representing the first iwi to receive an offer of Customary Marine Title from the Crown.

From a family of teachers, Roimata has a passion for education, running workshops on Te Tiriti (treatytraining.com) and creating an online resource for schools on Te Tiriti, New Zealand History, te Reo Māori and financial literacy (waiako.com).

