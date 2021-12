November quiz: Christchurch Show Day celebrates Canterbury’s official anniversary as a settlement. Unfortunately Covid has meant cancellation of the A&P Show for the second year in a row. Test your knowledge on the annual show.

The YMCA Carols by Candlelight on Christmas Eve in Ōtautahi/Christchurch first began in which year? A: 1908 B: 1948 C: 1950 D: 1960

Who is the author of children's Christmas book “Te Kirihimete I whakakorea”? A: Gavin Bishop B: Isobel Joy Te Aho-White C: Donovan Bixley D: Sacha Cotter

As seen in The Press Family Christmas Shopping Guide, 19 December 1961, the shop Du Feu and Co Ltd, on Colombo Street, specialised in selling? A: Glasses B: Watches C: Footwear D: Gifts

What a Christmas present! The Margaret Mahy Playground was opened for the first time on 22 December in which year? A: 2012 B: 2013 C: 2015 D: 2017

Using our Papers Index answer the following: Who was the author of the Press article “Santa in town for big parade” in 1995? https://my.christchurchcitylibraries.com/papers-index/ A: Petrovic, Hans B: Jordan, R. W. C: Unknown D: Robinson, Philip L.

On Christmas Eve 1971 (exactly 50 years ago), “Christchurch Star” page 20, advertised a 3 bedroom house in Riccarton for sale. How much was the house advertised for? A: $13 900 B: $33 900 C: $88 900 D: $122 000

Holly Road in Ōtautahi/Christchurch can be found in which of these suburbs? A: Halswell B: Merivale C: New Brighton D: Upper Riccarton

Which of the first four ships arrived in Lyttelton port just after Christmas? A: Randolph B: Sir George Seymour C: Charlotte Jane D: Cressy

The Christchurch City Mission is particularly busy at Christmas providing a Christmas tree for Ōtautahi/Christchurch, food parcels and support. In 2021 they are unable to provide their Christmas day lunch for 1000 guests. What year did the Christchurch City Mission start work in Ōtautahi/Christchurch? A: 1899 B: 1929 C: 1945 D: 1970

It is time to make those gifts for Christmas. At what dewey number would you find our books on Christmas craft? A: 746.32 B: 745.5941 C: 745 D: 746

