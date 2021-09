Quiz: Ōtautahi/Christchurch settlement Try our local history quiz and see what you know about the early history of Christchurch and its people.

When was the Waitangi Tribunal set up? 1990 1840 1900 1975

Ngāi Tahu means “The People of Tahu”. Who is the eponymous ancestor of Ngāi Tahu? Tahu Pōtiki Tūrākautahi Tipene O’Regan Rakaroa

What is the main dialectal characteristic of Ngāi Tahu speakers? The "ng" sound becomes a "n" sound The "wh" sound becomes a "w" sound The "ng" sound becomes a "k" sound The "wh" sound becomes a "h" sound

Which of these ships is not one of the First four ships to arrive in Lyttelton in 1850 with British settlers? Charlotte Jane Randolph Mary Anne Cressy

What year did he Compte de Paris arrive in Akaroa bringing French and German settlers to New Zealand? 1800 1840 1850 1900

What digital index to the Ngāi Tahu claim does Christchurch City Libraries have? Te Kerēme Waitangi Tribunal Reports Te Pānui Rūnaka DigitalNZ

Which of these online resources could you use to look at original Māori place names and trading routes? Te Kumēre Toitū Te Whenua Te Pānui Rūnaka Kā Huru Manu

British settlement of Canterbury was undertaken by which organisation? The New Zealand Company The New Zealand Association The Church of England The Canterbury Association

What is the controversial Ngāi Tahu and Canterbury Association land settlement deed known as? Kemp’s Deed Ngāi Tahu Deed Ōtautahi Deed Godley Deed

Which year did the Kaiapoi Pā fall to Te Rauparaha? 1900 1821 1831 1841

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.