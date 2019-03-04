Calling all comic book fans! Christchurch City Libraries has a new eComic collection on RBdigital.

RBdigital Comics is a collection of great comics including Marvel titles. You'll find Judge Dredd, Spiderman, Fantastic Four and X-Men. You just need to sign up for an account on RBdigital Comics, if you are an RBdigital Magazine user, you can use your same account and password. RBdigital Comics are available on the RBdigital App, alongside the magazine collection.

Check out the titles below or the full collection at RBdigital Comics.