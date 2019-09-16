Read an eBook Day – Wednesday 18 September 2019

If you haven't read an eBook, now is your chance. Download Libby, choose your book. You will always have something to read if you are waiting at the doctors, or for takeaways, or the bus!

Share what you’re reading, or why you love ebooks with the hashtag #EBOOKLOVE on social media for a chance to win a tablet from OverDrive!

Most popular eBooks at Christchurch City Libraries so far this year.





Nine Perfect Strangers





Normal People





Bridge of Clay





Milkman





Enjoying the Show





The Alice Network





Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine





Crazy Rich Asians





Still Me





Unsheltered

