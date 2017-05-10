Recent necrology, April 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
John Clarke, 1948-2017
New Zealand-Australian comedian, writer and satirist whose alter ego was Fred Dagg. Read Fiona's farewell post to John Clarke
-
Jonathan Demme, 1944-2017
American filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, director of The Silence of the Lambs
-
Alan McRobie, 1936-2017
Canterbury political scientist
-
Tim Pigott-Smith, 1946-2017
English film and television actor and author
-
Robert M. Pirsig, 1928-2017
Author of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance
-
Yevgeny Yevtushenko, 1933-3017
Russian poet, novelist, essayist, dramatist, screenwriter, publisher, editor, actor and director