Recent necrology, April 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Jonathan Demme, 1944-2017
    American filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, director of The Silence of the Lambs

Cover of A Complete Dagg Cover of Jonathan Demme Interviews Cover of The Dragon Tattoo Cover of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance

  • Yevgeny Yevtushenko, 1933-3017
    Russian poet, novelist, essayist, dramatist, screenwriter, publisher, editor, actor and director

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation