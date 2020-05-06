Recent necrology, April 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Honor Blackman, 1925-2020
    English actress, widely known for the roles of Cathy Gale in The Avengers and Bond girl Pussy Galore in Goldfinger
  • Brian Dennehy, 1938-2020
    American actor of film, stage, and television

  • Irrfan Khan, 1967-2020
    Indian actor who worked in Hindi cinema as well as British and American films
  • Dean Parker, 1947-2020
    New Zealand screenwriter, playwright, journalist and political commentator
  • Adam Schlesinger, 1967-2020
    American singer-songwriter, record producer, bassist, guitarist, keyboardist and drummer

