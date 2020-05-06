Recent necrology, April 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Jennifer Bate, 1944-2020
British concert organist
-
Honor Blackman, 1925-2020
English actress, widely known for the roles of Cathy Gale in The Avengers and Bond girl Pussy Galore in Goldfinger
-
Phil Broadhurst, 1950-2020
Leading New Zealand jazz artist
-
Tim Brooke-Taylor, 1940-2020
English comedian and actor
-
Brian Dennehy, 1938-2020
American actor of film, stage, and television
-
Lynn Harrell, 1944-2020
American classical cellist
-
Irrfan Khan, 1967-2020
Indian actor who worked in Hindi cinema as well as British and American films
-
Stirling Moss, 1929-2020
British Formula One racing driver
-
Dean Parker, 1947-2020
New Zealand screenwriter, playwright, journalist and political commentator
-
Bucky Pizzarelli, 1926-2020
Guitarist, luminary of the New York jazz scene
-
Adam Schlesinger, 1967-2020
American singer-songwriter, record producer, bassist, guitarist, keyboardist and drummer
-
Bill Withers, 1938-2020
Easy going soul singer who enjoyed a string of hits including Ain’t no sunshine