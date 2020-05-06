Recent necrology, April 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

Jennifer Bate, 1944-2020

British concert organist

Honor Blackman, 1925-2020

English actress, widely known for the roles of Cathy Gale in The Avengers and Bond girl Pussy Galore in Goldfinger

Phil Broadhurst, 1950-2020

Leading New Zealand jazz artist

Tim Brooke-Taylor, 1940-2020

English comedian and actor

Brian Dennehy, 1938-2020

American actor of film, stage, and television

Lynn Harrell, 1944-2020

American classical cellist

Irrfan Khan, 1967-2020

Indian actor who worked in Hindi cinema as well as British and American films

Stirling Moss, 1929-2020

British Formula One racing driver

Dean Parker, 1947-2020

New Zealand screenwriter, playwright, journalist and political commentator

Bucky Pizzarelli, 1926-2020

Guitarist, luminary of the New York jazz scene

Adam Schlesinger, 1967-2020

American singer-songwriter, record producer, bassist, guitarist, keyboardist and drummer