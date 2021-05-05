Recent necrology, April 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Dave Cull, 1950-2021
    TV presenter, author and former Mayor of Dunedin
  • John Edgar, 1950-2021
    New Zealand sculptor and medallist
  • Hans Küng, 1928-2021
    Swiss Catholic priest, theologian, and author

flying to the moon The great New Zealand kitchen Big weather South Ocean and stone Disputed truth

  • Paul Ritter, 1966-2021
    English stage and screen actor

The very best of Christa Ludwig Prince Philip revealed Young Prince Philip The game My life, my look

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries