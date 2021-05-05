Recent necrology, April 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

Michael Collins, 1930-2021

Apollo 11 astronaut

Dave Cull, 1950-2021

TV presenter, author and former Mayor of Dunedin

John Edgar, 1950-2021

New Zealand sculptor and medallist

Hans Küng, 1928-2021

Swiss Catholic priest, theologian, and author

Christa Ludwig, 1928-2021

Great mezzo-soprano of the post-war years

Prince Philip, 1921-2021

Consort of Queen Elizabeth II

Paul Ritter, 1966-2021

English stage and screen actor