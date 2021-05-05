Recent necrology, April 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Michael Collins, 1930-2021
Apollo 11 astronaut
-
Dave Cull, 1950-2021
TV presenter, author and former Mayor of Dunedin
-
John Edgar, 1950-2021
New Zealand sculptor and medallist
-
Hans Küng, 1928-2021
Swiss Catholic priest, theologian, and author
-
Christa Ludwig, 1928-2021
Great mezzo-soprano of the post-war years
-
Prince Philip, 1921-2021
Consort of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Paul Ritter, 1966-2021
English stage and screen actor
-
Carla Zampatti, 1942-2021
Australian fashion designer