Recent necrology, August 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Edward Asner, 1929-2021
    American actor and political activist
  • Philip Chatfield, 1927-2021
    Ballet dancer and former Director of the Royal New Zealand Ballet
  • Robert Crawford, 1941-2021
    Superintendent of the Queen Mary Hospital in Hanmer Springs, a Residential Alcohol and Drug Treatment Centre, from 1976 to 1991
  • Max Cryer, 1936-2021
    New Zealand television producer and presenter, radio broadcaster, entertainment producer, singer, cabaret performer and writer

  • Michael Cullen, 1945-2021
    Former Labour deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister and the man behind the KiwiSaver scheme
  • Don Everly, 1937-2021
    A pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll, with his brother Phil

  • Una Stubbs, 1937-2021
    English actress, television personality, and dancer
  • Marilyn Webb, 1937-2021
    Dunedin printmaker and pastel artist

