Recent necrology, August 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

Edward Asner, 1929-2021

American actor and political activist

Philip Chatfield, 1927-2021

Ballet dancer and former Director of the Royal New Zealand Ballet

Robert Crawford, 1941-2021

Superintendent of the Queen Mary Hospital in Hanmer Springs, a Residential Alcohol and Drug Treatment Centre, from 1976 to 1991

Max Cryer, 1936-2021

New Zealand television producer and presenter, radio broadcaster, entertainment producer, singer, cabaret performer and writer

Michael Cullen, 1945-2021

Former Labour deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister and the man behind the KiwiSaver scheme

Michael Eaton, 1937-2021

New Zealand artist

Don Everly, 1937-2021

A pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll, with his brother Phil

Patricia Reilly Giff, 1935-2021

Prolific American children’s book author

Para Matchitt, 1933-2021

Hawke’s Bay artist and sculptor

Austin Mitchell, 1934-2021

English academic, politician and author, known here for his book The half-gallon quarter-acre pavlova paradise

Una Stubbs, 1937-2021

English actress, television personality, and dancer

Charlie Watts, 1941-2021

Rolling Stones drummer