Recent necrology, August 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Edward Asner, 1929-2021
American actor and political activist
-
Philip Chatfield, 1927-2021
Ballet dancer and former Director of the Royal New Zealand Ballet
-
Robert Crawford, 1941-2021
Superintendent of the Queen Mary Hospital in Hanmer Springs, a Residential Alcohol and Drug Treatment Centre, from 1976 to 1991
-
Max Cryer, 1936-2021
New Zealand television producer and presenter, radio broadcaster, entertainment producer, singer, cabaret performer and writer
-
Michael Cullen, 1945-2021
Former Labour deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister and the man behind the KiwiSaver scheme
-
Michael Eaton, 1937-2021
New Zealand artist
-
Don Everly, 1937-2021
A pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll, with his brother Phil
-
Patricia Reilly Giff, 1935-2021
Prolific American children’s book author
-
Para Matchitt, 1933-2021
Hawke’s Bay artist and sculptor
-
Austin Mitchell, 1934-2021
English academic, politician and author, known here for his book The half-gallon quarter-acre pavlova paradise
-
Una Stubbs, 1937-2021
English actress, television personality, and dancer
-
Charlie Watts, 1941-2021
Rolling Stones drummer
-
Marilyn Webb, 1937-2021
Dunedin printmaker and pastel artist