Recent necrology, February 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently

Dick Bruna, 1927-2017

Dutch author, artist, illustrator and graphic designer, best known for his children’s books

Nicolai Gedda, 1925-2017

Swedish operatic tenor who had a long and successful career till the age of 77

Al Jarreau, 1940-2017

American singer and musician best known for his 1981 album Breakin’ Away

Alec McCowen, 1925-2017

English actor whose gallery of roles ranged from St. Mark to the Fool in King Lear, and from Rudyard Kipling to James Bond’s outfitter, Q

Nicholas Mosley, 1923-2017

English novelist

Bill Paxton, 1955-2017

American actor and director who appeared in such films as The Terminator and Titanic

