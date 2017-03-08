Recent necrology, February 2017

  • Dick Bruna, 1927-2017
    Dutch author, artist, illustrator and graphic designer, best known for his children’s books
  • Nicolai Gedda, 1925-2017
    Swedish operatic tenor who had a long and successful career till the age of 77
  • Al Jarreau, 1940-2017
    American singer and musician best known for his 1981 album Breakin’ Away
  • Alec McCowen, 1925-2017
    English actor whose gallery of roles ranged from St. Mark to the Fool in King Lear, and from Rudyard Kipling to James Bond’s outfitter, Q

