Some well-known people who have died recently

Emma Chambers, 1964-2018

Actress in The Vicar of Dibley, and Notting Hill

Billy Graham, 1918-2018

American evangelist known internationally

Raimund Herincx, 1927-2018

British operatic bass-baritone

Penny Vincenzi, 1939-2018

English novelist

