Recent necrology, February 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Jonathan Besser, 1949-2022
    American composer who emigrated to New Zealand
  • George Crumb, 1929-2022
    American composer of modern classical and avant-garde music

Around the corners, out to the edges Voices from the morning of the earth Zeitgeist Makrokosmos III Haiti after the earthquake

  • Paul Farmer, 1959-2022
    American medical anthropologist and physician
  • Heather Heberley, 1942-2022
    New Zealand author living in the Marlborough Sounds

Fevers, feuds, and diamonds  A brief history of Christianity How to identify prints Flood tide Riding with whales

  • Endel Lust, 1946-2022
    Christchurch civil engineer
  • Ivan Reitman, 1946-2022
    Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter

Last of the whalers Holidays in heck None of my business How the hell did this happen? Dave

