Recent necrology, February 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently
Jonathan Besser, 1949-2022
American composer who emigrated to New Zealand
Marie Corser, 1932-2022
Christchurch genealogist
George Crumb, 1929-2022
American composer of modern classical and avant-garde music
Paul Farmer, 1959-2022
American medical anthropologist and physician
Bamber Gascoigne, 1935-2022
English television presenter and author
Heather Heberley, 1942-2022
New Zealand author living in the Marlborough Sounds
Endel Lust, 1946-2022
Christchurch civil engineer
P.J. O’Rourke, 1947-2022
Political satirist and journalist
Ivan Reitman, 1946-2022
Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter