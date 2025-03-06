Recent necrology, February 2025

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • James Cole, 1941-2025
    Geologist and Canterbury Emeritus Professor

The Jam 1982 Backing into forward Amazing grapes and the Doomsday dimension The green piano A eecade of popular hits. The '70s

  • Clint Hill, 1932-2025
    Secret Service agent who tried to save the Kennedys from the assassin’s bullets

Behind enemy lines Five days in November New York Dolls: Lookin' fine on television George & Mildred: The complete series + feature film

  • Brian Turner, 1944-2025
    New Zealand writer and conservationist, Poet Laureate

Choke Elemental Somebodies and nobodies Finnegan's week Puff the magic dragon

Add a comment

More by ChristchurchCat

Recent necrology, January 2025

Recent necrology, December 2024

Recent necrology, November 2024

Discover New Posts

Learning about Artificial Intelligence

Everything you need to know about Te Matatini

Japan Fiesta: Saturday 1 March 2025

Add a comment to: Recent necrology, February 2025

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi