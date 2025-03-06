Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Rick Buckler, 1955-2025
Iconic drummer of The Jam. Read interviews and reviews about The Jam in Rock's Backpages
-
James Cole, 1941-2025
Geologist and Canterbury Emeritus Professor
-
Jules Feiffer, 1929-2025
American cartoonist and author
-
Roberta Flack, 1939-2025
American R&B singer and pianist. Read interviews and reviews about Roberta Flack in Rock's Backpages
-
Gene Hackman, 1930-2025
Legendary American actor
-
Clint Hill, 1932-2025
Secret Service agent who tried to save the Kennedys from the assassin’s bullets
-
David Johansen, 1950-2025
Lead singer of New York Dolls, Read interviews and reviews about New York Dolls on Rock's Backpages
-
Brian Murphy, 1932-2025
English comic actor
-
Paul Plishka, 1941-2025
American operatic bass
-
Tony Roberts, 1939-2025
American stage and screen actor
-
Brian Turner, 1944-2025
New Zealand writer and conservationist, Poet Laureate
-
Joseph Wambaugh, 1937-2025
American crime writer
-
Peter Yarrow, 1938-2025
American singer and songwriter. Read interviews and reviews about Peter Yarrow in Rock's Backpages
Add a comment to: Recent necrology, February 2025