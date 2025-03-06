Recent necrology, February 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently

Rick Buckler, 1955-2025

Iconic drummer of The Jam. Read interviews and reviews about The Jam in Rock's Backpages

James Cole, 1941-2025

Geologist and Canterbury Emeritus Professor

Jules Feiffer, 1929-2025

American cartoonist and author

Roberta Flack, 1939-2025

American R&B singer and pianist. Read interviews and reviews about Roberta Flack in Rock's Backpages

Gene Hackman, 1930-2025

Legendary American actor

Clint Hill, 1932-2025

Secret Service agent who tried to save the Kennedys from the assassin’s bullets

David Johansen, 1950-2025

Lead singer of New York Dolls, Read interviews and reviews about New York Dolls on Rock's Backpages

Brian Murphy, 1932-2025

English comic actor

Paul Plishka, 1941-2025

American operatic bass

Tony Roberts, 1939-2025

American stage and screen actor

Brian Turner, 1944-2025

New Zealand writer and conservationist, Poet Laureate

Joseph Wambaugh, 1937-2025

American crime writer