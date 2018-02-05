Recent necrology, January 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

Jim Anderton, 1938-2018

Christchurch politician

John Barton, 1928-2018

Co-founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company

Pat Booth, 1929-2018

Crusading New Zealand newspaperman

Richard Havers, 1951-2017

Pop, rock and jazz historian

Ursula Le Guin, 1929-2018

American novelist best known for her children’s fantasy and science fiction stories

Peter Mayle, 1939-2018

British author noted for his memoirs of life in Provence

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation