Recent necrology, January 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Jim Anderton, 1938-2018
Christchurch politician
-
John Barton, 1928-2018
Co-founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company
-
Pat Booth, 1929-2018
Crusading New Zealand newspaperman
-
Richard Havers, 1951-2017
Pop, rock and jazz historian
-
Ursula Le Guin, 1929-2018
American novelist best known for her children’s fantasy and science fiction stories
-
Dolores O’Riordan, 1971-2018
Cranberries lead singer
-
Peter Mayle, 1939-2018
British author noted for his memoirs of life in Provence
-
W. R. Sykes, 1927-2018
Christchurch botanist