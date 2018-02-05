Recent necrology, January 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • John Barton, 1928-2018
    Co-founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company
  • Pat Booth, 1929-2018
    Crusading New Zealand newspaperman

Unsung Heroes Tales from Earthsea Provence A-Z Flowering Plants in New Zealand

  • Ursula Le Guin, 1929-2018
    American novelist best known for her children’s fantasy and science fiction stories
  • Peter Mayle, 1939-2018
    British author noted for his memoirs of life in Provence

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries