Recent necrology, January 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

Michael Apted, 1941-2021

Prolific film and television producer

Bill Hammond, 1947-2021

One of New Zealand's most influential contemporary painters

Larry King, 1933-2021

American television presenter, radio host, and journalist

Elijah Moshinsky, 1946-2021

Australian opera, theatre and television director

Rosemary Perry, 1928-2021

Christchurch artist and author

Tanya Roberts, 1955-2021

American actress, producer, and model

Cicely Tyson, 1924-2021

American actress and fashion model