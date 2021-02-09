Recent necrology, January 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Bill Hammond, 1947-2021
    One of New Zealand's most influential contemporary painters
  • Larry King, 1933-2021
    American television presenter, radio host, and journalist

  • Cicely Tyson, 1924-2021
    American actress and fashion model
  • Peter Vere-Jones, 1939-2021
    New Zealand actor known for his collaborations with director Peter Jackson, and in TV series Shortland Street
