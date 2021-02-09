Recent necrology, January 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Michael Apted, 1941-2021
Prolific film and television producer
-
Bill Hammond, 1947-2021
One of New Zealand's most influential contemporary painters
-
Larry King, 1933-2021
American television presenter, radio host, and journalist
-
Elijah Moshinsky, 1946-2021
Australian opera, theatre and television director
-
Rosemary Perry, 1928-2021
Christchurch artist and author
-
Tanya Roberts, 1955-2021
American actress, producer, and model
-
Cicely Tyson, 1924-2021
American actress and fashion model
-
Peter Vere-Jones, 1939-2021
New Zealand actor known for his collaborations with director Peter Jackson, and in TV series Shortland Street