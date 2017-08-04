Recent necrology, July 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently
Geri Allen, 1957-2017
Jazz pianist
Helen Cadbury, 1965-2017
English poet and crime writer, author of the Sean Denton series
Anne Golon, 1921-2017
Author of the Angelique novels
Allan Hunter, 1922-2017
Christchurch author of, mainly, local history
Martin Landau, 1928-2017
American film and television actor, best known for his roles in Mission Impossible, and Ed Wood
Jeanne Moreau, 1928-2017
French actress, singer, screenwriter and director
Max Podstolski, 1952-2017
Christchurch artist, former Fine Arts Librarian at Canterbury University
Cliff Whiting, 1935-2017
Māori master carver
Heathcote Williams, 1941-2017
Poet and polemicist