Recent necrology, July 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Helen Cadbury, 1965-2017
    English poet and crime writer, author of the Sean Denton series
  • Allan Hunter, 1922-2017
    Christchurch author of, mainly, local history

Cover of The Geri Allen Trio Cover of Angelique and the Demon Cover of Max Podstolski Artist File Cover of He Toi Nuku, He Toi Rangi

  • Martin Landau, 1928-2017
    American film and television actor, best known for his roles in Mission Impossible, and Ed Wood
  • Jeanne Moreau, 1928-2017
    French actress, singer, screenwriter and director
  • Max Podstolski, 1952-2017
    Christchurch artist, former Fine Arts Librarian at Canterbury University

