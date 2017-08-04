Recent necrology, July 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently

Geri Allen, 1957-2017

Jazz pianist

Helen Cadbury, 1965-2017

English poet and crime writer, author of the Sean Denton series

Anne Golon, 1921-2017

Author of the Angelique novels

Allan Hunter, 1922-2017

Christchurch author of, mainly, local history

Martin Landau, 1928-2017

American film and television actor, best known for his roles in Mission Impossible, and Ed Wood

Jeanne Moreau, 1928-2017

French actress, singer, screenwriter and director

Max Podstolski, 1952-2017

Christchurch artist, former Fine Arts Librarian at Canterbury University

Cliff Whiting, 1935-2017

Māori master carver

Heathcote Williams, 1941-2017

Poet and polemicist

