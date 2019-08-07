Recent necrology, July 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently

Christopher Booker, 1937-2019

Campaigning journalist, first editor of Private Eye

Anner Bylsma, 1934-2019

Cellist celebrated for his performances of some of the earliest works for the instrument

Andrea Camilleri, 1925-2019

Italian author who had a late but great career in crime writing as the creator of the Inspector Montalbano series

Jonathan Gathorne-Hardy, 1933-2019

Prolific English writer and high-spirited humorist

João Gilberto, 1931-2019

Brazilian musician and singer who pioneered the jazz rhythms of bossa nova

Glyn Houston, 1926-2019

Welsh actor who enjoyed a long career in films and television

Lee Iacocca, 1924-2019

Straight talking car industry titan

Sven Lindqvist, 1932-2019

Swedish author best known for controversial histories of genocide and of aerial bombardment

Quentin Macfarlane, 1935-2019

New Zealand artist recognised for his formalist marine paintings and his influence as an advocate for modernism in the 1960s

Heather Nicholson, 1931-2019

New Zealand scientist, teacher and author

César Pelli, 1926-2019

Innovative architect whose skyscrapers transformed the skylines of cities around the world

Hal Prince, 1928-2019

Giant of musical theatre whose Broadway and West End hits included Evita, Cabaret, and The Phantom of the Opera

Joseph Rouleau, 1929-2019

French-Canadian bass who made nearly 1000 appearances at the Royal Opera House

Llew Summers, 1947-2019

Christchurch sculptor known for his distinctive sculptures of the human form