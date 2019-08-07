Recent necrology, July 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Christopher Booker, 1937-2019
Campaigning journalist, first editor of Private Eye
-
Anner Bylsma, 1934-2019
Cellist celebrated for his performances of some of the earliest works for the instrument
-
Andrea Camilleri, 1925-2019
Italian author who had a late but great career in crime writing as the creator of the Inspector Montalbano series
-
Jonathan Gathorne-Hardy, 1933-2019
Prolific English writer and high-spirited humorist
-
João Gilberto, 1931-2019
Brazilian musician and singer who pioneered the jazz rhythms of bossa nova
-
Glyn Houston, 1926-2019
Welsh actor who enjoyed a long career in films and television
-
Lee Iacocca, 1924-2019
Straight talking car industry titan
-
Sven Lindqvist, 1932-2019
Swedish author best known for controversial histories of genocide and of aerial bombardment
-
Quentin Macfarlane, 1935-2019
New Zealand artist recognised for his formalist marine paintings and his influence as an advocate for modernism in the 1960s
-
Heather Nicholson, 1931-2019
New Zealand scientist, teacher and author
-
César Pelli, 1926-2019
Innovative architect whose skyscrapers transformed the skylines of cities around the world
-
Hal Prince, 1928-2019
Giant of musical theatre whose Broadway and West End hits included Evita, Cabaret, and The Phantom of the Opera
-
Joseph Rouleau, 1929-2019
French-Canadian bass who made nearly 1000 appearances at the Royal Opera House
-
Llew Summers, 1947-2019
Christchurch sculptor known for his distinctive sculptures of the human form
-
Rip Torn, 1931-2019
Actor whose volatility undermined his career but later found fame as Artie in The Larry Saunders Show