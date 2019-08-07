Recent necrology, July 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Anner Bylsma, 1934-2019
    Cellist celebrated for his performances of some of the earliest works for the instrument
  • João Gilberto, 1931-2019
    Brazilian musician and singer who pioneered the jazz rhythms of bossa nova

  • Glyn Houston, 1926-2019
    Welsh actor who enjoyed a long career in films and television
  • Lee Iacocca, 1924-2019
    Straight talking car industry titan
  • Sven Lindqvist, 1932-2019
    Swedish author best known for controversial histories of genocide and of aerial bombardment
  • Quentin Macfarlane, 1935-2019
    New Zealand artist recognised for his formalist marine paintings and his influence as an advocate for modernism in the 1960s

  • César Pelli, 1926-2019
    Innovative architect whose skyscrapers transformed the skylines of cities around the world
  • Hal Prince, 1928-2019
    Giant of musical theatre whose Broadway and West End hits included Evita, Cabaret, and The Phantom of the Opera
  • Joseph Rouleau, 1929-2019
    French-Canadian bass who made nearly 1000 appearances at the Royal Opera House
  • Llew Summers, 1947-2019
    Christchurch sculptor known for his distinctive sculptures of the human form
  • Rip Torn, 1931-2019
    Actor whose volatility undermined his career but later found fame as Artie in The Larry Saunders Show
